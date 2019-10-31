|
LAKE KATRINE- Anne N. Vitek died at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. She was 76 year old. Born Dec. 25, 1942 in Saugerties; she is the daughter of the late Stephen Brice and the late Frances Keenan Brice. On July 30, 1966 she married Jerry Vitek with whom she recently celebrated their 54th Anniversary. She worked as an assistant bank manager at Bank of New York for 15 years. Her favorite past times were reading and spending time with her dog, Shamus. She enjoyed spending time with her husband as they wintered in Florida for many years and often went for long rides together in their convertible or on their motorcycle. They both even made the trek to Sturgis, SD for the annual Motorcycle Rally. Anne relished the outdoors and spent time swimming and for years was an avid hunter. In addition to her husband, survivors include her granddaughters, Carly Anne Vitek and Alisha Lamoureaux; her great-grandchildren, Liam, Quinn, and Emma; her brother, Gerard Brice; her sister, Mary Brice: and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her son, Derek Vitek, and her brothers, Barry and Charles Brice. A procession will form 10:15 a.m., Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Buono Funeral Service, Inc., Saugerties, N.Y., then proceed to St. Mary of the Snow Church where an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow immediately in Blue Mountain Cemetery. Friends may call at Sunday 4 until 7 p.m. at Buono Funeral Service, Inc. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations in her memory be made to the UC ASPCA or the Saugerties Animal Shelter.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 2, 2019