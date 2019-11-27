|
KINGSTON- Anne T. Ladenheim, 76, of Kingston, N.Y., passed away on Nov. 25, 2019, at Golden Hill in Kingston, N.Y. She was born on May 1, 1943 in Brooklyn, N.Y., the daughter of the late Dimitri and Mary (Greco) George. Anne was a creative, empathic, happy person who, while raising her family and helping to support them, enjoyed entertaining family and friends, writing little short stories, playing the piano, and traveling. She worked in accounting and also at Hospice and the Women’s Shelter. Anne is survived by her sons, Gene Sorbellini and his wife Dianne of Shokan, Joseph Sorbellini and his wife Diane of Mt. Tremper, David Sorbellini and his wife Tamika of Olivebridge, and Gregory Sorbellini and his wife Stephanie of Woodstock; her grandchildren, Vincent, Michael, Anthony, Jessica, Megan, Anabel, Emily, and Owen; her siblings, Gloria Ausubel of Port Ewen, and Stephen George of Old Tappan, N.J., as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her two husbands Anthony Sorbellini and then Bernard Ladenheim and her granddaughter, Moorea Sorbellini. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Avenue, Kingston, N.Y., 12401, where family and friends may visit on Sunday Dec. 1, 2019, from 2 to 5 p.m. The funeral procession will form at the funeral home on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at 10 a.m. and will proceed to St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 160 Broadway, Kingston, N.Y., where at 11 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. A committal service will follow at the graveside. A tribute for Anne can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/anne-t-ladenheim
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 28, 2019