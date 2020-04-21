Home

Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
Annemarie Clark


1923 - 2020
SAUGERTIES- Annemarie Clark, 96, of Rte. 32, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the Ferncliff Nursing Home, Rhinebeck, N.Y. Born Sept. 22, 1923 in Kassel, Germany; she was the daughter of the late Otto and Louise Thomas. A Saugerties area resident for ten years, she previously resided in Asbury, N.J. Predeceased by her husband, Jerome; survivors include a daughter, Alice Lopez of Saugerties, and a son, Jerome Clark of Ashville, N.C. In the interest of public safety and the mandates of the Governor of NYS her funeral service was held privately. Arrangements were under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Annemarie’s Tribute Wall @SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/annemarie-clark
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 22, 2020
