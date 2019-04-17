|
|
Annette Finestone ACCORD- Annette Finestone passed away April 14, 2019 three weeks after her 102nd birthday. A native of Accord, N.Y., Annette was well known and beloved in the region. Born on March 25, 1917 to Sasha and Sara Chait; Annette spent her youth in Accord and N.Y.C. before leaving for the University of Wisconsin where she earned a degree in Political Science. In 1946, she spent 18 months in Japan as part of the U.S. post war reconciliation effort. She documented Japanese life at that time with hundreds of vivid photographs, which were later exhibited in Ulster County, Washington D.C., and Japan. In the early 1950‘s, Annette returned to her childhood home in Accord with her husband, Max Finestone. They took over her parent’s small hotel and over 25 years expanded it into the successful and popular Catskill resort, Chaits Hotel. Throughout the years Annette was active in a number of progressive organizations, culminating in 1989, when she joined 68 other women driving and delivering 22 vehicles filled with supplies to Central America as part of the Women’s Convoy for Peace. Annette’s husband Max predeceased her in 2011, and she is survived by her sister, Dorothy Goldsmith; daughters, Laura and Lisa; son-in-law, David Skillicorn; grandchildren, Eva Chait Bilderbeck (John) and Michael Skillicorn (Abby); great-grandchildren, Celine and Oscar; nieces and nephews; and countless dear friends. A public memorial celebrating Annette’s life will be held at Woodland Pond in New Paltz at 3 p.m. on May 5, 2019. In lieu of flowers, Annette asked that donations be made to the Rosenberg Fund for Children (www.rfc.org) or Family of Woodstock, Inc (www.familyofwoodstockinc.org)
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 18, 2019