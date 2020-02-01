|
BINGHAMTON- Annette L."Pappy" Bostic, born in Binghamton, N.Y., to Arthur and Ardith Evans on April 14, 1938, transitioned from this world on Wednesday morning, Jan. 29, 2020, in the loving company of her family at home. The family would like to acknowledge the special care provided by Kevin, Tonya, Danielle, and Collette of Hudson Valley Hospice. Pappy and her husband, P.G.A. Professional, Harvey Bostic, together formed a powerful and dynamic husband and wife team that ran the Wiltwyck Golf Club golf operation and pro shop for27 years. Her service to the membership at Wiltwyck and contribution to the local golf community will always be remembered by the people that knew her. The young adults that were mentored by her kindness and guidance will always be a large part of her love for her golf family. Pappy was the 1975 Ulster County Women's Golf Association Champion, and later added the title of U.C.W.G.A. Senior Champion. Pappy enjoyed golf, skiing, the beach, Mahjong, and especially the company of her family and circle of friends. She will be remembered by them as a caring, loving, compassionate person thatheld her friendships and respect for other in high regard. Everyone who knew her loved her. Pappy leaves this world with wonderful memories of a life that was filled with love, grace, friendships, community, and the knowledge that she touched the lives of the people that knew her. She was a special person.She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Harvey R. Bostic of Kingston. They wed on July 14, 1957 at Fair Street Reformed Church in Kingston. She also leaves behind her two children, Harvey M. Bostic of Woodstock, and Kelli E. Grant and her husband Mark of Schenectady; her four grandchildren, Leigha Szilagyi and her husband Brian, Lucas Grant, Olivia Grant, and Samantha Bostic; her brother, Arthur Evans and his wife Jacqueline; her sister-in-law, Barbara Bostic; her sister-in-law, Naomi Scott and her husband William; her brother-in-law, Joseph Bostic and his significant other Karol McCredie; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her sister, Robin Evans, and her brother-in-law, Charles Bostic. Entrusted to the care of A. Carr & Son Funeral Home, 65 Lucas Avenue, Kingston, N.Y., 12401, where family and friends may visit on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held on April 14, 2020 with further details to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hurley Reformed Church, P.O. Box 328, Hurley, N.Y., 12443 or the Ulster County SPCA at www.UCSPCA.org. To leave an expression of sympathy for the family, please visit www.CarrFH.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/annette-l-bostic
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 2, 2020