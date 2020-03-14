|
BOONSBORO, MD.- Annette Rosa Barone was born in Kingston, N.Y., on Nov. 12, 1946 and died Friday, March 6, 2020, in Boonsboro, Md. She was the daughter of Louis S. Barone and Dorothy (McGuiness) Barone of Glasco, N.Y. She attended elementary school in Glasco and graduated from high school, class of 1964, in Saugerties, N.Y. She then attended and graduated from Albany Business College, class of 1966, and worked in several offices in the Kingston area for a number of years. She married her childhood sweetheart, Wayne Chester Myers, who unfortunately was killed in Viet Nam in 1968. Later, she pursued a career as a photographer and started her own business, ARB Research, in the cyber security field. She married James Muller and enjoyed restoring and sailing vintage river craft and vacationing at their other residence in Mystic, Conn. After that she lived for a number of years with her beloved four legged friends, Jake the dog and Watson the cat, in her restored Victorian home on East Chester Street in Kingston until unable to do so. She subsequently moved to a senior living facility in Catskill, N.Y., that, of course, overlooked the Hudson River. Three years later she relocated to another facility near Frederick, Md. She is survived by her brother, Albert John Barone and wife Shannon of Cocoa, Fla.; her sister, Tina Marie Adams; niece, Sofia Adams of Cape Canaveral, Fla.; uncle, John Barone and wife Mary Ann of Frederick, Md.; also many cousins on the east and west coasts and in southern Italy. She will be missed by her loving cousin Georgina Dake of Johnson City, N.Y. Her many cousins and friends residing in New York State and around the country have fond memories of Annette and will always keep her present in their hearts. Her Funeral Arrangements will be scheduled at a later date by the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home Inc., cor. of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Inurnment will be at the Wiltwyck Cemetery, Kingston. Memorial contributions may be made by a tax-deductible donation in her name to Kingston Catholic School, 235 Wall Street, Kingston, N.Y., 12401. Further obituary information, expressions of condolence and service dates will be announced at seamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/anette-rosa-barone
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 15, 2020