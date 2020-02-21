Home

CLERMONT- Annie Maus, 94, of Clermont, born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Nov. 1, 1925, passed away Feb. 19, 2020, in her home where she resided for 59 years. Annie has now joined her loving husband Kenneth in heaven, leaving behind their three children; Bruce, Toni, and Kim; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and sister, Barbara. You will be missed and we’ll see you in Heaven. Donations may be made to Community Hospice, 47 Liberty Street, Catskill, N.Y., 12414. http://www.lastingmemories.com/annie-maus
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 22, 2020
