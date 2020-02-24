Home

KINGSTON- Anthony A. "Duke" Cecelia, 82, of Flatbush Road, Kingston, passed away while in the comforting presence of his family early Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at home. He was born in Kingston, N.Y., on Sept. 9, 1937; a son of the late Anthony C. Sr. and Josephine (Christoforo) Cecelia. Duke was a well-known automotive body repairman who owned and operated Dukes Automotive on Flatbush Road, Kingston for over 50 years. Previous to his automotive repair shop, he owned and operated a TV repair business in Port Ewen and an appliance business on Flatbush Road. In his younger years, he enjoyed water skiing, boating, jet skis, hunting, and piloting his airplane. He also enjoyed competing in demolition derby's, often held at Deitz Stadium, ramming and wrecking every car in his path. Duke is survived by his longtime companion of 27 years, Elizabeth "Liz" Mahon; one son, Anthony P. Cecelia of Kingston; one daughter, Lynnie Cecelia-Storey, and her husband Chad, of Shandaken; one stepdaughter, Chelsea of Kingston; two sisters, Mary Jo (Meme) Eigo and Lorraine Dempsey; one brother, Charlie Cecelia, and his wife Linda, all of Kingston; and three grandchildren, Zachary, Jacob, and Mercedez Cecelia-Storey. Many nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by two brothers, Michael J. Cecelia (2015) and Joseph J. Cecelia (2017). The family will receive friends at the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park, Town of Esopus, on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m., followed by a Time of Remembrance at 7 p.m. Cremation at Wiltwyck Crematory will be private. In lieu of fresh flowers, the family suggests a contribution in Duke's memory to the ASPCA: www.ucspca.orgSend an expression of condolence by visiting Duke’s Book of Memories: www.GVVFH.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/anthony-a-duke-cecelia
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 25, 2020
