ULSTER PARK-Anthony A. "Tony" Turck, Jr., 64, died unexpectedly Saturday, November 14, 2020 at home. Born June 7, 1956 in Kingston, he is the son of the late Anthony, Sr. and Sally (Avery) Turck. Surviving are three sisters, Antoinette Lakowitz of Miami, Florida, Barbara Heid of Atlantic City, New Jersey, Lisa Turck of Saugerties and brother, George Turck of Ulster Park. Many nieces and nephews also survive. Siblings Lorraine Ramsell, Catherine O'Conner and Sally Turck predeceased him. Cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com
. Services are private at the discretion of the family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/anthony-a-turck-jr