KINGSTON- On March 4, 2020 Anthony ("Tony") Casciaro, age 98, died peacefully at home with his loving family and friends around him. Tony was born in Corona, Kansas (1921) and moved with his family to Kingston in 1938. He moved but he never left Kansas in his heart, mind and general outlook on the world. During his retirement from Hucktrol, he enjoyed his vegetable gardens, playing golf with his buddies and the peace of trout fishing in the local streams. He was a good neighbor, adored and loving Uncle, and wonderful father. He was predeceased by his wife Frances Chianelli after 59 years of marriage. He is survived by his daughter, Francesca Casciaro (Weltman) who resides in New York City and Sharon, Conn. A mass will be celebrated to honor his life at 11 a.m. on May 21, 2020, in Sharon, Conn. Please contact Francesca at [email protected] for location details and by May 1st if you choose to attend. Cremation arrangements are under guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/anthony-casciaro
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 15, 2020