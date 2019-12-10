|
|
WEST CHESTER, PA.- Anthony D. Bradley, 83, of West Chester, Pa., passed Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.Anthony David Bradley was born Aug. 30, 1936 in Hoboken, N.J. The youngest child of William and Theresa Wojciehowski Bradley; he had three beloved siblings: Gertrude, Margaret, and James. Anthony lived his school-aged years on Staten Island, N.Y. He graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering from Manhattan College in 1958 and later earned his Master’s Degree at Brooklyn Polytech in Mathematics.Anthony married Dorothy Marie Dolisi on June 14, 1958 and they raised their family in Cherry Hill, N.J.. Throughout his life, Anthony’s hobbies included building, gardening, model trains, chess, wine, and art. A loving husband, Anthony traveled with his wife throughout the Continental U.S., Canada, Europe, Hawaii, Alaska, and the Caribbean. A wonderful father, Anthony spent time with his children encouraging their interests in the scouts, sports, dance, and music. He took his family on many summer vacations. A true Philadelphia Eagles fan, Anthony attended many football games with his wife, extended family and friends.Anthony is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dorothy Dolisi Bradley; four children, Lorraine Howett and her husband James of Wilmington, Del., Theresa Fiscella and her husband Michele of Bethesda, Md., David Bradley and his wife Adestela Regina Gurgel do Amaral of Cooper City, Fla., and Dorothy Morris and her husband London of Jeffersonville, Pa. Anthony has seven cherished and devoted grandchildren, Sara Theresa Fiscella, Jason Carl Howett, Sofia Dorothy Fiscella, Tessa Vienna Morris, Cyprus Quinn Morris, Anthony Gurgel do Amaral Bradley and Alan Gurgel do Amaral Bradley. He is also survived by his brother James; his nieces and nephews, each so special and loved: Lawrence, Rita, Deborah, Theresa, Regina, Eugene, William, Todd, Eve, Leah, and William.Anthony will be reposing at the Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home, 411 Albany Avenue, Kingston, N.Y., 12401, on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. The funeral procession will form at the funeral home on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at 8:45 a.m.A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Peter’s Church in Rosendale at 10 a.m.Interment will follow at Saint Peter’s Cemetery.Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist Anthony’s family with the arrangements.Online condolences may be left for the family of Anthony by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/anthony-d-bradley
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 11, 2019