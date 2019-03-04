|
|
Anthony “Cal” Hackett, Jr. SAUGERTIES- Anthony “Cal” Hackett, Jr., 61, of Cole Place died suddenly Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the Albany Medical Center. Born May 21, 1957 in Kingston; he was the son of Gail and Anthony “Cal” Hackett, Sr. A Graduate of Saugerties High School Class of 1975 he was employed for many years for the Carpenter’s Union out of Albany. Cal enjoyed the outdoors. Whether it was hunting, fishing, or playing golf in the “Hudson Valley Tour” consisting of courses at the Sawyerkill, Palenville, and Blackhead Mountain. He was a master carpenter who enjoyed woodworking and worked for numerous families locally restoring their homes. He enjoyed listening classic rock and roll music. Besides his parents of Saugerties, survivors include a son, Jason and his wife Jennifer of Fairport, N.Y.; a grandson, Riley; and his brothers: Donald (Paula), Rowland (Tina), and Dan (Jennifer) Hackett. Several nieces and nephews also survive. His Funeral Service will be held 8:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., Corner of John and Lafayette Sts. Friends will be received on Wednesday 2 to 4 and 7 to 8:15 p.m. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Cal’s Tribute Wall at Seamon WilseyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 5, 2019