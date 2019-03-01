|
Anthony L. “Tony” Cardarelli SAUGERTIES- Anthony L. “Tony” Cardarelli, 75, of Manorville Road died suddenly Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at the Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan. Born Nov. 8, 1943 in Long Island he was the son of the late Anthony and Elizabeth Cardarelli. A Veteran of the U.S. Army he entered Law Enforcement in Nassau County where he served for 22 years. Upon his retirement from Nassau County Police he relocated to Saugerties where he was employed by the Town of Saugerties Police Department for over 20 years. He was a charter member of the Ulster County Shields, a member of the Nassau County and Saugerties PBA, a former member of the Blue Kats and Ridge Runners. He loved his family and cherished his time with his grandchildren. Survivors include his wife, Carol; a son, Anthony; and a daughter, Sarah Cardarelli all of Saugerties. A sister, Linda Smart, and two grandchildren, Aubrey and Camilla Phelan, also survive. He was predeceased by a brother, Rickey. His Funeral Service will be held 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts. Friends will be received Tuesday 2 to 4 and 7 to 8 p.m. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at Seamon WilseyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 3, 2019