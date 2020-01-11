|
SAUGERTIES- Anthony P. “Tony” Konopka, 70, of E. Bridge St. died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the Kingston City Hospital.He was born on Oct. 14, 1949 in Kingston to the late Anthony and Norma Konopka.A graduate of Saugerties High School Class of 1968 he lettered in Football and Baseball. He continued his love of the game as the head coach of the Saugerties Legion Baseball Team for over 20 years winning several titles. In 2005 he was inducted into the Saugerties Sports Hall of Fame. He was an avid Yankee fan, and was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Snow Roman Catholic Church where he served weekly as a usher at the 8 a.m. Mass.Survivors include his daughter, Kathleen (Viren) Konopka of Washington,DC; son, Anthony “TJ” (Erin) Konopka of Latham; brother, Walter Konopka of Lake Katrine; sister, Patricia Braden of Saugerties; and two grandchildren, Ella Konopka and Ronan Shah.He was predeceased by a sister, Cindy Caporale. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m.Monday at St. Mary of the Snow Roman Catholic Church, Cedar St., Saugerties. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and LaFayette Sts., Saugerties. Family suggests donations in his memory be made to the Saugerties American Legion Sports Committee, c/o J. Malgieri, 19 Hemlock Lane, Saugerties, N.Y., 12477. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Tony’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/anthony-p-konopka
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 12, 2020