|
|
IBOR CITY, FLA.- Anthony P. Lasagni, age 59, former resident of the Kingston area passed peacefully Oct 31, 2019. Born in West Hurley Nov. 20, 1959; he was a Kingston high school graduate and attended New Paltz college.An avid reader Anthony also enjoyed bicycling, hiking, music, and swimming in local mountain streams.He is survived by his mother, Jeannette C. Thatcher of Florida; his daughter, Sarah Lasagni; son, Andrew Lasagni; and granddaughter, Madyson, all of Kingston; siblings: Susan (Mark) Fallon, Florida, Edward (Carol) Lasagni, Centerville, Lawrence (Vivian) Lasagni, Florida, and Jeannette (Frank) Geisler, Blue Mountain; as well as one niece and several nephews.He was predeceased by his father, Edward A. Lasagni of Kingston.Arrangements will be private. http://www.lastingmemories.com/anthony-p-lasagni
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 5, 2019