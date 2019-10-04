Home

Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
Anthony P. Turck Obituary
TOWN OF ESOPUS- Anthony P. "Tony' Turck, 81, of Lakeview Terrace died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus.Born Aug. 6, 1938 in Kingston he was a son of the late Joseph and Stella (Cwill) Turck. A Master Barber by trade, Tony worked for Sal Castiglione and eventually owned his own shop in Hurley. Following retirement from barbering, he worked "In The Shack" at Green Acres Golf Course. He played high school baseball, tried out for the Brooklyn Dodgers, coached Town of Esopus girls softball, enjoyed playing golf, having two "holes in one", played in the City of Kingston Softball League and bowled in the Catholic League. Tony was a New York Yankees and Giants fan and loved to travel with his wife to Foxwoods. He was an active member of the The Kingston YMCA for 37 years.Surviving is his wife of 53 years Jo Anne E. (Henry) Turck; his daughters, Lisa Turck of Marietta, Ga., and Kristen Devine and her husband Thomas of Rifton; his brothers, Frank Turck of Peoria, Ariz. and Daniel Turck of West Hurley; his sisters, Laura Tegart and her husband Robert of West Palm Beach, Fla.; his sisters-in-law, Barbara Turck of Queensbury, N.Y., and Eleanor Turck of West Camp, N.Y. Several cousins, nieces, and nephews also survive. Brothers, Joseph and John Turck; brother-in-law, Richard "Rick" Henry; and sisters-in-law, Marylou and Beatrice Turck, all died previously.Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com. The Turck family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. The funeral procession will form Tuesday 10 a.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. at Saint Mary's Church. Burial in Saint Mary's Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to the People's Place 17 St. James Street, Kingston, N.Y., 12401 or the Rosemary Gruner Memorial Cancer Fund, C/O the Benedictine Health Foundation, 144 Pine Street, Suite 220 Kingston, N.Y., 12401. http://www.lastingmemories.com/anthony-p-turck
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 5, 2019
