Keyser Funeral Service Inc
326 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 331-1473
Anthony Robert Sgroi


1933 - 2020
Anthony Robert Sgroi Obituary
HURLEY- Anthony Robert “Bob” Sgroi, of Hurley, N.Y., passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Ten Broeck Cente in Lake Katrine, N.Y. He was born June 18, 1933, in Kingston; the son of late Mariano Michael and Providenza (Mignosi) Sgroi. Bob was the husband of Helen (Stevenson) Sgroi, they wed on Sept. 9, 1961, in Kingston. He was a graduate of Kingston High School, Class of 1952, SUNY Canton, and Michigan State University where he received his Bachelor’s of Science in Engineering. Bob served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1954 to 1956 in the Guided Missile Division. He later worked as a Development Engineer for IBM at the Kingston, Poughkeepsie, and Sterling Forest complexes, before retiring in 1991. Bob was a communicant of St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church. He was an avid golfer and was a long-time member of the Rondout Golf Club. He served on the original Herdegen committee and had been President of the Ulster County Men's Senior Golf Association. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Timothy M. Sgroi (Brenda), Patricia E. Cunningham (Jack), Cheryl A. Donahue, and Deborah G. Sgroi; grandchildren, Thomas and Megan Donahue, Cassidy and Griffin Cunningham, Brittany and Zachary Sgroi; sister, Frances M. Ostrander; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Mildred Sgroi O'Reilly. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the . Entrusted to the care of the Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, Kingston, N.Y. In the interest of public safety and in accordance with New York State’s Executive Order in response to coronavirus, services will be held at a later date. To leave an expression of sympathy for the family, please visit www.KeyserFuneralService.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/anthony-robert-sgroi
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 29, 2020
