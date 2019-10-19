Home

Anthony Secreto
Anthony Secreto

Anthony Secreto

Anthony Secreto Obituary
FORT PIERCE, FLA.- Anthony Secreto passed away on Oct. 17,2019 with his family by his side.He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann (Caliendo) Secreto; daughter, Stephanie; son, John; three grandchildren; a brother, Alfred; and a sister, Rosemarie.A brother James predeceased him.He was a long time resident of Kingston before moving to Florida.A memorial service will be held in Kingston, N.Y., at a date to be announced. http://www.lastingmemories.com/anthony-secreto
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 20, 2019
