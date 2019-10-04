|
|
TOWN OF ESOPUS- Anthony "Tony' Turck, 81, of Lakeview Terrace died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus. Tony is survived by his wife, Jo Anne E. (Henry) Turck, and his daughters, Lisa Turck and Kristen Devine. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com. The Turck family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday 11 a.m. at Saint Mary's Church. Burial in Saint Mary's Cemetery. Full obituary to be published in Sunday's edition. http://www.lastingmemories.com/anthony-turck
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 5, 2019