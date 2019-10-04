Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Turck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Turck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony Turck Obituary
TOWN OF ESOPUS- Anthony "Tony' Turck, 81, of Lakeview Terrace died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus. Tony is survived by his wife, Jo Anne E. (Henry) Turck, and his daughters, Lisa Turck and Kristen Devine. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com. The Turck family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday 11 a.m. at Saint Mary's Church. Burial in Saint Mary's Cemetery. Full obituary to be published in Sunday's edition. http://www.lastingmemories.com/anthony-turck
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
Download Now