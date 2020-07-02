KINGSTON- Antoinette G. Faluotico, 91, formerly of Greenkill Avenue died Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Born Jan. 2, 1929 in Port Ewen, she was the daughter of the late Joseph A. and Rita (Sorbello) Sinagra. Antoinette was employed by the Grand Union Corporation as a front end manager before retiring after more than 30 years of service. She had previously worked at the Barclay Knitting Mills, the Smith Avenue Bull Market, and IBM. She was a parishioner at Saint Mary's Church and a member of the Saint Mary's Benevolent Society serving as both bookkeeper and treasurer. An avid bowler, Antoinette was a member of the Kingston Women's Bowling Association and the Friendship League. The children in her neighborhood have always said that "Mrs. Faluotico was the lady who always fed us". Surviving are her children, Frank P. Faluotico, Jr., Maryann DeGroodt and her husband Kevin; her grandchildren, Michael Merecka, Frangelica Herring-Trott, Katrina and Storm DeGroodt; and her brothers and sisters, Angelina Simpson, Anthony Sinagra, Philip Sinagra, and Rose Marie Sinagra. Antoinette's husband of 56 years, Frank P. Faluotico, Sr., died Aug. 7, 2016. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:30 a.m. at Saint Mary's Church. Interment will follow in Saint Mary's Cemetery. Visitors must wear face coverings and social distancing must be practiced and may limit the capacity in the church. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in her name to HOSPICE and the Ulster County SPCA. http://www.lastingmemories.com/antoinette-g-faluotico