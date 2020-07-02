1/1
Antoinette G. Faluotico
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Antoinette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KINGSTON- Antoinette G. Faluotico, 91, formerly of Greenkill Avenue died Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Born Jan. 2, 1929 in Port Ewen, she was the daughter of the late Joseph A. and Rita (Sorbello) Sinagra. Antoinette was employed by the Grand Union Corporation as a front end manager before retiring after more than 30 years of service. She had previously worked at the Barclay Knitting Mills, the Smith Avenue Bull Market, and IBM. She was a parishioner at Saint Mary's Church and a member of the Saint Mary's Benevolent Society serving as both bookkeeper and treasurer. An avid bowler, Antoinette was a member of the Kingston Women's Bowling Association and the Friendship League. The children in her neighborhood have always said that "Mrs. Faluotico was the lady who always fed us". Surviving are her children, Frank P. Faluotico, Jr., Maryann DeGroodt and her husband Kevin; her grandchildren, Michael Merecka, Frangelica Herring-Trott, Katrina and Storm DeGroodt; and her brothers and sisters, Angelina Simpson, Anthony Sinagra, Philip Sinagra, and Rose Marie Sinagra. Antoinette's husband of 56 years, Frank P. Faluotico, Sr., died Aug. 7, 2016. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:30 a.m. at Saint Mary's Church. Interment will follow in Saint Mary's Cemetery. Visitors must wear face coverings and social distancing must be practiced and may limit the capacity in the church. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in her name to HOSPICE and the Ulster County SPCA. http://www.lastingmemories.com/antoinette-g-faluotico

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved