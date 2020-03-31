|
|
KINGSTON- Antonette “Auntie” Gallo, 98, of Kingston, N.Y., passed peacefully Monday morning, March 30, 2020, at Health Alliance Hospital - Broadway Campus after a short illness, with her family by her side. She was born on June 10, 1921 in Glasco, N.Y., and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Olympia Brocco. Auntie was the wife of the late Frank T Gallo, he passed on July 10, 2003. She had worked for C. A. Baltz & Sons of Kingston as a seamstress until her retirement. She was a parishioner of St. Catherine Laboure Church She loved to sew, cook, bake, and made the best meatballs, banana cake, and rice pudding ever! She is survived by her sons, Thomas (Deborah) Gallo and Gary (Jodi) Gallo all of Kingston; grandchildren, Michelle Gallo, Melissa Gallo, Lauren Guagenti, Ashley Gallo, and Matthew Gallo; great-grandchildren, Kiera and Gianna; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings Theresa Brocco, Elsie Ascenzio, Margaret Gordon, Cosmo Brocco, Thomas Brocco, and Joseph Brocco. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston. In the interest of public safety and in accordance with New York State’s Executive Order in response to the Corona virus, the service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests, contributions to Ten Broeck Commons, 1 Common Drive, Lake Katrine, N.Y. The family would like to thank Dr. Esposito and his staff, Ten Broeck Commons and Health Alliance Hospital for all love and care. A tribute for Antonette “Auntie” can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/antonette-gallo
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 1, 2020