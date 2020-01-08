|
KRIPPLEBUSH- Antonia “Toni” (Cordova) Winter died peacefully on Dec. 13, 2019.Born in Brooklyn, April 6, 1929 Toni was a lifelong New Yorker.With only a high school diploma, Toni built a very successful career in the music industry, at ASCAP, the performance-rights organization. There she held the position of Executive Assistant to presidents Morton Gould and later Hal David. Toni’s lifelong work was acknowledged by membership in the exclusive Seraphic Society. Her love of music remained a source of joy throughout her life.At age 25 she met and married Philipp Winter, but lost him tragically when she was 51.Toni’s second home for over 60 years was in Kripplebush, N.Y. Time spent at her home the “Country Squirrel” was a source of family history, never to be forgotten.Toni is survived by her beloved partner Desmond Kramer. Toni had a vital lifelong bond with her sisters Grace Zaldivar of West Babylon, N.Y., and Esther Odorisio of Brooklyn, N.Y. Her life was a source of inspiration to her many nieces and nephews.There is never a good time or right time, just a time to leave with peace and with love.Toni never said goodbye before she hung up the phone- instead she would just say “my love”. http://www.lastingmemories.com/antonia-cordova-winter
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 9, 2020