TOWN OF ULSTER- Antonio Carlo "Tony" Stoico, 89, of New Paltz Road, formerly a longtime resident of Whittier, Town of Ulster, N.Y., and New Bern, N.C., passed away while in the comforting presence of his family, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus following a brief illness.Has was born in Milford, Mass on Sept. 11, 1930; a son of late Michele and Francesca (Berardi) Stoico.A veteran of the U.S. Navy, he served as a cook on board the USS Stribling during the Korean War.Tony was employed for over 60 years as a butcher at various locations. He was most proud of his store, Tony's Prime Meats in Port Ewen. He retired from his butcher career in 2017 from Harris Teeters Grocery, New Bern, N.C.A diehard fan of the NY Giants, he also enjoyed fishing, solitaire, jigsaw puzzles, and early western movies.He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Barbara (Hendricks) Stoico; Michael Stoico, and his wife Jeanne, of Hurley, Carol Ann Blevins, and her husband Lewis, of Niagara Falls, N.Y., Mark Stoico, and his wife Lareen, of Pueblo, CO., two step-daughters, Lorie Byers, and her husband Richard, of New Paltz, and Amy Gerundo of Hyde Park; grandchildren, Ivana Crantek, Anthony Stoico, Carla Stoico, Catina Quenzer, Amanda Coffee, Richard Byers, Elizabeth Byers, and Mason Gerundo; and many great-grandchildren. Many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.He is predeceased his first wife, Stella (Catena) Stoico, and many brothers and sisters.A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park, the Rev. John Borzuchowski will officiate.Tony's family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service from 12 to 2 p.m.Cremation held at Wiltwyck Crematory. Inurnment with military honors at Union Cemetery, Highland will be held privately in the spring.In lieu of fresh flowers, the family suggests indoor plants for loved ones to take home and nurture in memory of Tony, or a contribution in Tony's memory to: Hudson Valley : www.alz.org/hudsonvalleySend the family an expression of condolence by visiting Tony's Book of Memories: www.GVVFH.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/antonio-carlo-tony-stoico
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 22, 2020