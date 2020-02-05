|
|
NEW YORK, N.Y.- Antonio “Tony” Peralta, born Sept. 28, 1967, passed away on Feb. 4, 2020 in New York City after a courageous four-and-a-half year battle with cancer. He was 52 years old. Tony attended the New York Institute of Technology. He loved New York City, 80s music, and had a fierce passion for all things Apple. Tony will forever be remembered as a loyal and dedicated friend, son, and brother to all who knew him. Tony met his wife Carrie Provenzano Peralta in 2009. They immediately became each other’s greatest supporters, best friends, and teammates in life. His love for Carrie was evident to anyone who came in contact with them, in happier times and certainly during more difficult ones. Carrie and Tony married in 2014 and welcomed their daughter, Stevie Antonia, in 2015. Stevie was the greatest love of Tony’s life, and he poured every ounce of who he was into raising her. Whether it was watching endless Disney movies together, taking her to dance class, or reading her an extra bedtime story at night, Tony devoted his entire being to his daughter. His lengthy battle with cancer accentuated his love for Stevie. He fought bravely and beat the odds year after year so that he could be there for her. Tony will forever live on in Stevie through her fiery spirit, sense of humor, and kindness. In addition to Carrie and Stevie, Tony is survived by his parents, Alba Lilliana and Leandro Ceballos; his brother, Sammy Peralta and his wife Hannah Cox-Peralta; two sisters, Ines Lafrance and Alba Rivera; nieces and nephews, Melisande and Nikolai Peralta, Xavier and Catarina Lafrance; his mother-in-law, Julie Provenzano; his loving friend, Joan Seymour; and many other dear friends. Calling hours will be Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral Service will be Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. Both are to be held at Riverdale Funeral Home, 5044 Broadway New York, N.Y., 10034. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations please be made in support of Stevie’s future at www.ugift529.com, Code B0R-70R http://www.lastingmemories.com/antonio-peralta
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 6, 2020