Arlene Backus Kelly SAUGERTIES- Arlene Backus Kelly, 83, of Bennett Ave. died Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family after a brief illness. Born March 23, 1935 in Jersey City, N.J., she was the daughter of the late William and Marie Kelly. A Saugerties resident since 1966, she formerly worked at the Children’s Annex as a Teacher’s Assistant. Flowers, gardening, and travel were her passions. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Parties and gatherings with her family and friends were an important part of her life. Survivors include two sons: James (Diane) and Timothy (Karen) Backus, both of Saugerties; five daughters: Colleen (Bill) Wynkoop of Saugerties, Patricia (Bob) Vaselewski and Kelly (Guy) Guardino both of Port Ewen, Pegeen (Michael) Flynn of Woodstock, Ga., Ellen (Karl) Kost of Catskill . A brother, William Kelly of Birmingham, Ala., 18 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews also survive. She was predeceased by a daughter, Maureen Backus Schad; a sister, Regina Kelly; a brother, Paul Kelly; and her beloved dog, Molly. Her Funeral Procession will form 9:15 a.m. Saturday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., Corner of John and Lafayette Sts. thence to St. John’s, where at 10 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Interment will follow in the Blue Mt. Cemetery. Friends will be received Friday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Arlene’s Tribute wall at Seamon WilseyFuneralHome.com In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either St. Jude’s or Hospice of Ulster County.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 6, 2019