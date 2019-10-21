Home

More Obituaries for Arlene Bouck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene Bouck

Arlene Bouck Obituary
KINGSTON- Arlene Bouck, 85, of Kingston, N.Y., passed away on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Golden Hill Nursing Home with her loving family by her side. Born on Jan. 18, 1934 in Kingston, N.Y.; she was a daughter of George and Agnes Maines. She was a Kingston High School graduate and was employed for many years at Dyno Nobel and at Golden Hill before her retirement. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her biggest joy was spending time with her family. Her favorite pastime was watching and cheering for the New York Yankees.She is survived by her sons, Ben Hamilton of Guilderland, N.Y., and Steve (Elaine) Hamilton of Port Ewen, N.Y.; her daughters, Coleen (Jim) Sass of Kingston, N.Y., and Lori (Frank) Naccarato of Kingston, N.Y.; her grandchildren, Chris (April) Hamilton, Matt Hamilton (Fiancee Nicole Mayone), Erik Hamilton, Alysia Hamilton (Cameron Smith, Jessica Mackey (Dan), Jim Sass, Ryan and Kyle Naccarato; and her great-grandchildren, Macen, Caden, Isabella, and Landon Hamilton. A dear niece, Dawn Miller, and nephew, John Simpson. She was predeceased by her sisters, Marilyn Decker, Janice Buono, and Betty Simpson. There will be no visitation. Funeral Service and inurnment at Wiltwyck Mausoleum will be private, under the direction of the Henry J .Bruck Funeral Home, 261 Broadway, Kingston, N.Y. To leave a message of sympathy for Arlene’s family please visit henryjbruckfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/arlene-bouck
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 22, 2019
