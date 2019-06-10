|
Arlene E. Christofora WOODSTOCK- Arlene E. Christofora, 78, of Woodstock, died Friday, June 7, 2019, at HealthAlliance Hospital Broadway Campus. Born in Kingston; she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Esther Mayhan Zeeh who owned Zeeh’s soda factory. She graduated Kingston High School followed by Business School and then married the butcher, the man of her dreams. She was a dedicated wife and mother whose family came first. She loved the beach, her flower garden, golfing, playing cards and scrabble, watching game shows, traveling, and most of all, spending time with her grand-kids making crafts and baking. Arlene’s homemade macaroni, potato salad, and coleslaw were legendary when her and her husband owned Woodstock Meats. Later in life she enjoyed playing Bingo at the Saugerties Knights of Columbus, and Monday Mahjong with her friends. Arlene loved good food and socializing, enjoyed going to movies, and had a wonderful smile that could light up a room. She was a parishioner at St. Johns Church in West Hurley. Arlene is survived by her husband of 59 years, Vincent R. Christofora, Sr., whom she married on Sept. 29, 1959; two sons, Vincent R. Christofora, Jr., and his wife, Diane of Woodstock; Kevin J. Christofora and his wife Kristen of Woodstock; a brother, Richard Zeeh and his wife Mary of Mt. Marion; and sisters, Patricia Healy and her husband Robert of Auburn, N.Y., Ann Sandwich and her husband Scott of Albany; and five grandchildren, Julianne, Nicholas, Joseph, Vincent, and Anthony. Several nieces and nephews also survive. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at St. John’s Church at 10 a.m. Interment of Arlene’s cremated remains will be privately held in Mountview Cemetery. Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home, 411 Albany Ave., is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. The family requests that memorial donations be made to the Woodstock Rescue Squad, 226 Tinker St., Woodstock, N.Y., 12498. Online condolences may be left for the family of Arlene by visiting www.SimpsonGaus.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 11, 2019