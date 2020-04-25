|
ULSTER PARK- Arlene Foy Reynolds, born May 4, 1945, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, in the loving care of family and friends. Arlene was born in Manhattan and grew up in Queens, N.Y., attending NYC public schools. Upon graduation from St. John’s University, Arlene was fortunate to have spent 2 years in Nigeria as a Peace Corps Volunteer. After three years teaching in NYC, Arlene married and moved to the Hudson Valley in 1972, embracing Ulster County as her home for the rest of her life. Over the years, Arlene worked with many of the major employers of the area: Ulster Community College, Dutchess Community College, SUNY New Paltz, Northwestern Mutual Life and WellCare of NY, but the work for which she was most proud and fulfilled was as Ulster County’s first full-time Human Rights Director, a position she held from 1998 until her retirement in 2012. During her more than 40 years in Ulster County, Arlene was a volunteer at Family of Woodstock, the Mohonk Preserve, the UPAC and Bardavon theaters, and the Town of Esopus Library. Arlene is survived by her daughter, Vanessa, son-in-law, John Emington, and granddaughter, Piper Emington, of Brooklyn, N.Y.; mother, Hazel Foy (Port Richey, Fla.); brothers James and Richard Foy (Long Island), brother William Foy (Tucson, Ariz.); sister, Frances Foy (Tucson, Ariz.); and many wonderful friends too numerous to name. Her greatest joys were time spent with Piper, chorale singing, tango, swing and line dancing, gardening, and Tai Chi. Funeral arrangements were under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com Interment was at Montrepose Cemetery. In remembrance, Arlene’s wish would be a gift in support of your favorite Ulster County charity and being sure to vote in November. http://www.lastingmemories.com/arlene-foy-reynolds
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 26, 2020