KERHONKSON- Arlene G. VanDermark of Kerhonkson, N.Y., passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. She was 86 years old. Arlene was born in Ellenville, N.Y., on Sept. 23, 1934; she was the daughter of the late Blanche and Frank Ferraro. Arlene had worked for Ma Bell and later AT&T as a Telephone Operator and Supervisor. She enjoyed cooking and baking, but was happiest when she was with her family. Arlene is survived by her daughter, Karen Brower; her sister, Marion Hamilton; her grandchildren, Joshua Brower, Heather Weber, Zachery DuMond, and Amanda DuMond; great-grandchildren, Julieanna, Shelby, Joshua, and Jacen; and her precious golden retriever, Ali. In addition to her parents, Arlene was predeceased by her husband, Roland F. VanDermark; her daughter, Cindy Meinecke; her siblings, Robert, Millicent, and Ronald; and her beloved golden, retriever Dusty. A graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Pine Bush Cemetery, Kerhonkson. Contributions may be made in Arlene’s name to the Elks Lodge, P.O. Box 62, Napanoch, N.Y., 12458. Arrangements are under the guidance of Humiston Funeral Home, Kerhonkson. 845-626-3331. To send a personal condolence to Arlene’s family please visit humistonfuneralhome.com
