1/
Arlene G. VanDermark
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KERHONKSON- Arlene G. VanDermark of Kerhonkson, N.Y., passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. She was 86 years old. Arlene was born in Ellenville, N.Y., on Sept. 23, 1934; she was the daughter of the late Blanche and Frank Ferraro. Arlene had worked for Ma Bell and later AT&T as a Telephone Operator and Supervisor. She enjoyed cooking and baking, but was happiest when she was with her family. Arlene is survived by her daughter, Karen Brower; her sister, Marion Hamilton; her grandchildren, Joshua Brower, Heather Weber, Zachery DuMond, and Amanda DuMond; great-grandchildren, Julieanna, Shelby, Joshua, and Jacen; and her precious golden retriever, Ali. In addition to her parents, Arlene was predeceased by her husband, Roland F. VanDermark; her daughter, Cindy Meinecke; her siblings, Robert, Millicent, and Ronald; and her beloved golden, retriever Dusty. A graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Pine Bush Cemetery, Kerhonkson. Contributions may be made in Arlene’s name to the Elks Lodge, P.O. Box 62, Napanoch, N.Y., 12458. Arrangements are under the guidance of Humiston Funeral Home, Kerhonkson. 845-626-3331. To send a personal condolence to Arlene’s family please visit humistonfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/arlene-g-vandermark

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H B Humiston Funeral Home
30 42Nd St
Kerhonkson, NY 12446
(845) 626-3331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved