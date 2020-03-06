|
SAUGERTIES- Arline Ruth Breitung of Saugerties, N.Y., passed away peacefully at home on March 1, 2020. She was born on Dec. 8, 1936 in Mineral Springs, N.Y., to Marguerite Barner Standhart and Leslie Standhart. She graduated from Cobleskill High School and received her nursing degree from Albany Medical College of Union University. She moved to Ulster County in 1960 and worked primarily for the Albany Avenue Sanitarium in Kingston and the Ulster County Health Department. After retiring in 2001, she worked full time taking care of her family and friends. She volunteered extensively for the community, most notably as a land steward on Overlook Mountain, an usher for UPAC, and for the Eleanor Roosevelt National Historic Site (“Val-kill”). She is survived by her four children: Patricia of Saugerties; Leigh Ihrie (Joel) of Trinidad, Colo.; Cherie Montesano (Ron) of Austin, Texas; and Ernest “Sam” of Saugerties. Also: her nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, John Standhart (Chari) of Gilboa, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Beverly Standhart of Middleburg; beloved cousin, Ethel Robinson of Schoharie; her canine children Lucy and Bmo; and many other cousins, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by countless friends who are missing her company and the huge inspiration of her tiny being. Besides her parents, she is predeceased by: ex-husband Ernest Breitung; son-in-law, Michael Panke, Sr.; and siblings, Janette Van Schaik and Paul Standhart. A memorial service will be held on March 28, 2020. Donations in Arline’s memory towards preserving the Overlook Mountain Firetower may be made by check or online. Please see the Buono Funeral Service, Inc. website (https://www.buonofuneralservice.com/) for memorial and donation details as well as to offer condolences for Arline and her family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/arline-ruth-breitung
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 8, 2020