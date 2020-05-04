Armindo Alvarez
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Armindo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KINGSTON- Armindo Alvarez, of Kingston died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus. Armindo is survived by his son, Mindo Alverez. Many brothers, sister, nieces, and nephews also survive. Private funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. Armindo's full biography can be found at www.jvleahyfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/armindo-alvarez

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved