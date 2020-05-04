KINGSTON- Armindo Alvarez, of Kingston died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus. Armindo is survived by his son, Mindo Alverez. Many brothers, sister, nieces, and nephews also survive. Private funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. Armindo's full biography can be found at www.jvleahyfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/armindo-alvarez
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 4 to May 5, 2020.