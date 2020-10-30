NEW PALTZ- Arnold Erwin Zucker New Paltz, N.Y., “Arnie” Zucker passed away at Westchester Medical Center, Valhalla, N.Y. His sunrise began on Jan. 21, 1930 and his sunset was on Oct. 26, 2020. Arnie was born in the Bronx to Pearl and Joseph Zucker, went to school at PS 96. His first job, as a young teenager, was a guard at a roller rink. He served in the Korean War. He was a car salesman which led him to a 30-year career as an insurance agent for Met Life, being honored in the Million Dollar Club, and retiring at age 55. He married Roslyn Steinberg on Aug. 6, 1950, moved to Pearl River in 1965 then to New Paltz in 1990. Arnie is predeceased by his son, Joel Zucker; a daughter, Karen Zucker; and his first wife of 55 years, “His beloved “Lynn”. Arnie was fortunate enough to find love a second time when he married his second love of his life, Josephine Losecco Whitaker-Russell on April 27, 2006. With whom many more memories were made through their 14 and half years together. Jo survives him at home. He is also survived by his daughter, Lisa Glickenhouse (husband Jim Porter)Arizona; a granddaughter, Wendy Glickenhouse, Colorado; his stepson, Duane Whitaker(wife Brenda) Walden, N.Y.; his step daughter, Jacqueline Bruce(Husband Collin) Williamsburg, Va., and he was also blessed with step grandchildren, Damian Carrus (Suzy O’Brien) Gardner, N.Y., Nico Carusi, Reno, Nev., and Jade Carusi, Plattsburg, N.Y.; and step great-grandchildren, Braelynn and Branson O’Brien and Xiamara Carusi. Arnie was not one to sit idle (at least not more than 5 seconds). He enjoyed hunting, skeet-shooting, fishing, and puttering around. He was a former manager of the Wawarsing Rod and Gun Club skeet field, member of the Black Rock Preserve and Lake Katrine Rod and Gun Club. He was an avid boater and water skier at Kingston Power Boat ASSN and at the Hideaway Marina in Kingston, ran many marathons and half marathons and he was still running, hunting, fishing and puttering around up until the end. He loved labs, born and bred them mostly yellow and black labs over the years. His family and friends from all over will always be cherished in his heart. Entrusted to the care of Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home 162 S. Putt Corners Rd, New Paltz, N.Y. Cremation will take place on behalf of Arnie’s wishes. Family and friends may call on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home. Arnie has not left us, he is just going fishing and hunting at a higher place. A “celebration of life” will be held at the discretion of the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Arnold’s name be made to the local SPCA in Poughkeepsie or Kingston for the love of his Labs, (and in the memory of Arnold Zucker). Online condolences can be left for the family of Arnold Zucker at www.CopelandHammerl.com
