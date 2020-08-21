SAUGERTIES- Deacon Arnold “Arnie” K. Hyland died suddenly Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at HealthAlliance of the Hudson Valley in Kingston. He was 84 years old. Born on March 6, 1936, in the Bronx; he was the son of the late Arnold Hyland and the late Evelyn White Hyland. He was married to the former Patricia Farley since Dec. 29, 1954. Arnie was ordained a Permanent Deacon in the Diocese of Albany on Sept. 15, 1979, and incardinated into the Archdiocese of New York on Feb.4, 1999. He was the Parish of St. Mary of the Snow – St. Joseph’s since that time. He was a moderator of the Compassionate Bereavement Group and served on the Board of Directors of the Saugerties Well. He also volunteered for the ARC in Catskill. He was a Chaplain for the Saugerties Police Department. A self-employed Insurance Broker and owner of the Arnie Hyland Agency, he worked for the Knights of Columbus for many years as an Insurance Agent. Arnie honorably served in the U.S. Navy and was member of Lamouree Hackett Post #72 American Legion in Saugerties. He was a 3rd and 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus in Saugerties, was a Past Grand Knight, was a long time former Bingo Chairman, and was the Chairman of their Christmas Food Basket program for more than 30 years. In addition to his wife Pat, he is survived by his sister, Maryann Hyland in Leeds; his in-laws, Monsignor John Farley in Riverdale, and Mrs. Carol Anne and Thomas Kiernan in Mint Hill, N.C.; his nieces, Robin, Colleen, and Kimberly; his nephews, John, Michael, and Robert; and 14 grandnieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Dolores Carden. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at St. Mary of the Snow Church in Saugerties. Interment will follow immediately at St. Mary of the Snow Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday at St. Mary of the Snow Church from 3 until 7 p.m. Social-distancing will be observed and masks will be required. Arrangements are under the direction of Buono Funeral Service, Inc., Saugerties, N.Y. Please offer your condolences for Arnie and his family online at www.BuonoFuneralService.com
