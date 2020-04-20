|
LONG BEACH, N.Y.- Arnold Lieberman, 74, of Long Beach, N.Y., died Friday, April 17, 2020, at his home. Born in the Bronx, he was a son of the late George and Toby Langsom Lieberman. Arnold had many and diverse interests. He graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering from MIT. Enjoyed singing in the Mendelssohn Glee Club and participating in community theater. When the weather permitted, he enjoyed skiing and sailing. He was a member of the Lifetime Learning Institute at the New School for Social Research and enjoyed reading literature and nonfiction books on wide range of topics. He was very interested in computers, electronics, astronomy, and chemistry, and was always working on projects and experiments. He also enjoyed do-it-yourself projects around the house. He was well known for riding his electric tricycle around town. Arnold is survived by a sister, Evelyn Rosenthal and her husband David of Kingston; a brother, David Lieberman and his wife Lillian of Palo Alto, Calif.; two nieces; and several cousins. A private graveside service will be held in Montrepose Cemetery, with Rabbi Yael Romer of Congregation Emanuel, officiating. Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Arnold with the arrangements. The family requests that memorial donations be made to Congregation Emanuel, 243 Albany Ave. Kingston, N.Y., 12401. Online condolences may be left for Arnold’s family by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/arnold-lieberman
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 21, 2020