Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Arthur H. Fiorentino Jr.

Arthur H. Fiorentino Jr. Obituary
LAKE KATRINE- Arthur H. Fiorentino, 61, of Lake Katrine died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Tenbroeck Commons Nursing Home. Born May 26, 1958 in Brooklyn, N.Y.; he was the son of the late Arthur H. Fiorentino Sr. and Lois (Kollbeck) Ates. Arthur was a self-employed construction laborer. Arthur is survived by his daughters, Tina Rosa and Ida Marnala-Adames; his sisters, Annmarie Klonowski and Darlene Clarke; and his brothers, Balint Kollbeck, Toby Kollbeck, Alex Toth, and Doug Toth. Three grandchildren also survive. Cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston, www.jvleahyfh.com On Oct. 26, 2019 the family will water scatter his cremated remains in New York City. http://www.lastingmemories.com/arthur-h-fiorentino-jr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 6, 2019
