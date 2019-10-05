Home

Arthur James Haddad Obituary
RED HOOK- Arthur James Haddad, a longtime resident of Red Hook, N.Y., passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck, N.Y. He was 95 years old. Born on Nov. 24, 1923, in Willimantic, Conn., he was the fourth of eight children of Louis and Rose Haddad. He grew up during the Depression the effects of which could be gleaned from conversation. Arthur was a celebrated high school athlete in Connecticut and remained physically fit and able his whole life. College basketball remained a lifelong passion. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II seeing combat in North Africa, Sicily, Normandy (Omaha Beach), and the Hurtgen Forest (Battle of the Bulge). By his own admission, he had seen and had enough. After his discharge, he never touched a firearm or weapon again in his life. Following the war, Arthur graduated from Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston, Mass., on the GI bill. Arthur married Agnes Haddad in 1948; she predeceased him on Oct. 27, 2007. Arthur worked at IBM from 1952 to 1978 and was a member of their Quarter Century Club. In 1973, Arthur and his wife Agnes founded and operated Red Hook Electrical Supply, Co., Inc. in Red Hook, N.Y. Arthur was a life member of the Mount Tabor Lodge A.F. & AM based in Boston, Mass. His loves were his family, vegetable gardens, and pets in no particular order. He is survived by his two sons: Nicholas (Carrie) Haddad of Hudson, N.Y., and Randolph (Colleen) Haddad of Red Hook, N.Y.; his loving grandchildren, Jackson, Henry, Adrian, Hannah, and Abigail; his sisters; Florence Modi, and Mildred Wilcox; along with countless extended family, colleagues and friends. In addition to his wife, his son, Christian George Haddad, and several siblings predeceased him. And a Noah’s Ark full of beloved dogs and cats. A memorial service will be held at a date to be announced. Memorial donations may be made in Arthur’s memory to the National Hemophilia Foundation-ATTN: Development Dept., 7 Penn Plaza, Suite 1204, New York, N.Y., 10001. Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, N.Y. http://www.lastingmemories.com/arthur-james-haddad
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 6, 2019
