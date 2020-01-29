|
SAUGERTIES- Arthur “Art” Joseph DeCelle, 90, of Saugerties, a man devoted to his faith, his family and country, died peacefully on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Health Alliance Hospital in Kingston. Born on April 24, 1929, in Troy, N.Y., to Arthur and Margaret DeCelle; he grew up in Far Rockaway and Lynbrook, N.Y. After serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, he was a member of the second class to graduate from St. John’s University at its new Queens campus. He married Isabel Fizell, on Nov. 17, 1956 and they relocated to Saugerties in 1957 to begin his journalism career as a reporter for the Saugerties Daily Post becoming its editor, editor of the Catskill Daily Mail, and on the editorial staff at the Poughkeepsie Journal and Albany Times Union. He went onto work in public relations for NY State Department of Health, and later managed Schultz Taxi in Kingston. Love of music was a large part of Arthur’s life joining choirs throughout his life, including decades as a member of St. Mary of the Snow’s Choir. Arthur was a Eucharistic Minister, lector and an original member of its Amazing Grace prayer group. He was Chaplain and past Commander of Saugerties Memorial Post 5034 , former member of the Catskill Glee Club and a long-time volunteer for the Pastoral Care team at Kingston Hospital. In addition to his parents, Arthur is predeceased by his son Charles. Arthur was a beloved father to his twelve children in whom he instilled his love of learning, music and faith. He is survived by his wife, Isabel, their eleven children and their spouses: Arthur (Lien), Francesca Dani DeCelle, Isabel, Margaret Moree (John), Paul (Sandy), Maryanne, Bernadette (Peter), Mark (Sherry), Aimee Lepe (Juan), Christopher (Michelle), Gregory (Moira), and Nancy. Also 25 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A procession will form 9:15 a.m. Saturday at Buono Funeral Service,Inc., and then proceed to St. Mary of the Snow Church where a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be said in celebration of Arthur’s life. Full Military Honors by the American Legion and will follow immediately. Friends may call Friday from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Buono Funeral Service, Inc. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to support the Choir of St. Mary of the Snow Church, 36 Cedar Street, Saugerties, N.Y., 12477. Please offer your condolences for Arthur and his family at www.BuonoFuneralService.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/arthur-art-joseph-decelle
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 30, 2020