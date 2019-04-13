|
|
Arthur K Maurer FLORIDA-Arthur K. Maurer, 81 of Aventura, Florida died Friday, March 22, 2019 at Aventura Hospital and Medical Center. Born March 29, 1937 in Kingston, N.Y. The son of the late Arthur Maurer and Gertrude Mains Meuller. He was a graduate of Kingston High School. He joined the Air Force in 1955. He worked for Hercules in his younger years and then after moving to Florida he worked as a engineer in building maintenance until his retirement. He enjoyed watching wrestling and going to car shows. He is survived by several cousins. Burial Service will be Monday, April 15 at 930 a.m. at Wiltwyck Rural Cemetery in Kingston.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 14, 2019