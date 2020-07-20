SAWKILL- Arthur L. Gell, 82, of Sawkill passed away peacefully Monday, July 20, 2020, at home with his family. Born July 1, 1938 in Summit, N.J., he was the son of the late Arthur L. and Gertrude (Ellicks) Gell. Arthur grew up on dairy farms, working alongside his parents and sisters. Art was a member of FFA while he was a student at Worcester Central School. He went on to study Agricultural Business at SUNY Cobleskill while being a member of the Army National Guard. As a young man Arthur drove stock cars at many historic speedways across New York State. Racing was a passion he shared with his boys. Art worked automotive until he started employment with IBM Kingston as a programmer, where he worked until his retirement. After retirement Art spent his time taking care of the important people in his life. His many grandchildren were his pride and joy. Art loved to travel and had many interesting and adventurous companions over the years. He wintered in Zephyrhills, Fla., where he lead an active social life and will be missed. He was a member of the Moose and Elks lodges. Arthur was predeceased by his parents; his wife of many years Lynn; his sister, Joan Gell; and his grandson, Zachary Tank. Arthur is survived by his sister, Alice (Ken) Weygand; sons, Lary (Kelly) and Peter (Peggy) Gell; stepsons, Kirk (Julie) and Peter (Jennifer) Marburger; grandchildren; John (Megan), Quintin and Tanner Gell, Kaitlyn (George) Curbelo, Jacqueline Tank, Jessalyn (Josh) Cyr, Christopher (Lily), and Tony (Stephanie) DiFazio, Abbigale, Gavin and Ava Marburger; as well as eight great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Hudson Valley Hospice for their support of Art and his family in his final days. A special thank you to Kirk and Julie Marburger for their devotion to Arthur, their care made it possible for him to be home in the house he built for his beloved wife Lynn. Arthur had a unique view of the world and was willing to share his opinion with all. His “call back” phone calls will be missed by the family. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston, N.Y. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Face masks are required and social distancing may limit the capacity in the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. in Saint Ann's Cemetery in Sawkill N.Y. In lieu of flowers, kindly make donation to the Friends of St. Ann’s Church in Sawkill, N.Y., or the Worcester Central School Alumni Association. http://www.lastingmemories.com/arthur-l-gell