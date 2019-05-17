Home

Henry J Bruck Funeral Home Inc
261 Broadway
Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 331-0370
Arthur T. Jackson Jr.

Arthur T. Jackson, Jr. KINGSTON- Arthur T. Jackson, Jr., 72, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Golden Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following a long illness. Prior to retirement he was a chauffeur for Allied Van Lines. Born in Kingston, he was a son of Jeannine Bassett Jackson of Kingston and the late Arthur T. Jackson, Sr. Survivors include his children, Rhonda Jackson of Atlanta Beach, Fla., Drew Bassett of Charlotte, N.C., Arthur T. Jackson, III, and Tyrone Jackson, both of Kingston; several grandchildren; sisters, Jeannine Jackson, Jr., Karen McFadden, and Lauren Watson; brother, Timothy Jackson, all of Kingston; and nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the Henry J. Bruck Funeral Home, 261 Broadway, Kingston, N.Y., Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 19, 2019
