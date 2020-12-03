HURLEY- Arthur Thomas Daley, Jr., 68, of Hurley, N.Y., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck, N.Y. He was born Feb. 14, 1952 in Kingston, N.Y., the son of the late Arthur T. Daley, Sr., and of Dorothy (Hults) Daley. Arthur was married to his wife of 44 years, Beverly Jean (VanDemark) Daley, whom he wed on Aug. 15, 1976. Art was a 1970 graduate of Kingston High School, and a 1974 graduate of Syracuse University, where he rowed crew with distinction on the Varsity Crew team, and completed a Bachelor of Science degree. He had a competitive spirit and work ethic that carried with him through life. A New York State Trooper for 25 years, Art started his service in 1977 with the 133 rd Session at the StatePolice Academy, and served until retiring in 2002. He also established ABC Pool & Spa Service, a family owned and operated business that he managed for the past 35 years. In addition, Art and his wife owned Chic’s Sports Bar & Restaurant, which they ran together for the past 15 years. He also spent many years as the property tax assessor for the Town of Kingston. A true family man, he always put his family first. He dedicated his life to providing for his family and spending time with them, always choosing assignments with the Troopers that allowed him to stay close to home. He started family businesses so that he could even be with them during the workday. Art was particularly proud of his sons and spoke of them often. He coached their ice hockey and little league baseball teams as kids, taught them skills and mentored them about life, and shared his knowledge to ensure that they grew up to be excellent men. He was the best father anyone could have. A true role model and hero. He was loved, respected, and will be deeply missed. We love you, Dad. You meant more to us than we ever knew how to tell you. Art is survived by his wife, Beverly Daley; his sons, Shane Daley and Arthur Daley, III; his mother, Dorothy Daley; his sisters, Darlene Boice and Eileen Williams; and his grandson, Gunnar Gould-Daley. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Avenue, Kingston, N.Y., 12401, where family and friends may visit on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, from 1 to 5 p.m. and on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you would like to attend, please reserve your space here: https://app.planhero.com/gatherings/7415-arthur-t-daley-jr-calling-hours
The funeral service, procession, and cremation will be held privately. A tribute for Arthur can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com
, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/arthur-thomas-daley-jr