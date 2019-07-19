Home

Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home
51 W Market St
Rhinebeck, NY 12572
(845) 876-6000
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home
51 W Market St
Rhinebeck, NY 12572
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Wurtemburg Cemetery
Rhinebeck, NY
Arthur Wallace Carl


1928 - 2019
Arthur Wallace Carl Obituary
Arthur Wallace Carl RHINEBECK- Arthur Wallace Carl, 91, passed away July 17, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. Art was born Jan. 22, 1928 in Hudson, N.Y., the son of Oliver Wallace Carl and Ina Denegar. He attended Clermont and Germantown Schools. After high school, he enlisted in the Army, and following his discharge, he joined the Air Force and was stationed in Alaska. He then worked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine, as a civilian engineer. He worked on the development of nuclear submarines, including the sonar system on the USS Albacore, which he enjoyed visiting after it was decommissioned and on display in Portsmouth, N.H. On Feb. 25, 1951, he married Patricia Lee Jackson in Sanford, Maine. In December 1956, they moved the family to Rhinebeck, N.Y., where he was employed by IBM in Kingston, retiring in 1988. During his years at IBM, he became lifelong friends with Eamon McMullan, visiting him a few years ago in Ireland. Art was a civic-minded individual who was dedicated to the needs of his community. Serving as Chairman of both the Town of Rhinebeck Planning Board and the Zoning Board of Appeals in the 1970’s, he was recognized as making a significant impact on the future of Rhinebeck. He was a prolific contributor to the Poughkeepsie Journal’s Opinion Page on the topic of taxation. He recently became interested in climate change, self-publishing a book on the economic impact of the global energy crisis, and was currently writing an updated version. He was also a contributing member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Wurtemburg, and the Boy Scouts of America. He had a selfless dedication to his family, tirelessly devoting his time and talents to the care of his mother, wife, children, and grandchildren, also opening his home to Astor Home and AFS children. He was an avid gardener and beekeeper. Art is survived by his children, Sheryl Lloyd (John Donohue) of Red Hook, Michael Carl (Paula) of Germantown, Cathy Carl of Rhinebeck, and Karin Hafner (Joe) of Cottekill. His beloved grandchildren include Colin Lloyd (Lisa), Stewart Fenderson (Miquel), Jesse Bouton, Katie Cronk (Steven), Michael Carl, Adam Eggleston, Brianna Hafner, and Joe Hafner, III; and great-grandchildren, Quinton and Max Lloyd, Sofie and Rowan Arthur Fenderson, and Leo Cronk. He is also survived by a cousin and nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, 51 W. Market St., Rhinebeck, N.Y. Graveside services will be held at Wurtemburg Cemetery, Rhinebeck on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s research in memory of his loving wife, Patricia Carl.
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 21, 2019
