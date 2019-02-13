|
Astrid Jeanette Larson DuFresne FARMINGTON, CONN.- Astrid Jeanette Larson DuFresne, 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Amberwoods Nursing Facility, in Farmington, Conn. Born in Minneapolis, Minn., on July 11, 1927, Austy was the daughter of Hedvig and James Larson of Sweden. She spent much of her youth in Minneapolis and met her husband, Peter DuFresne, at the University of Minnesota. They were married at Augustana Lutheran Church on June 18, 1948. Pete and Austy moved to Woodstock, N.Y., in 1964 where they continued to raise their family, and relocated to Roanoke, Va., in 1975. After her husband’s passing in 1989, Austy remained in Roanoke until 2018. Austy and Pete enjoyed square dancing with the Leftfooters group in Woodstock, loved to travel extensively, and skied all terrains – in the States (East and West) and throughout Europe. Austy was a member of the Sweet Adeline chorus in NY and VA and participated in International competitions. She was a competitive league bowler, an avid bridge player, loved playing the piano, and volunteered her time delivering Meals-on-Wheels to elderly individuals who were homebound. She is survived by her four children, Mark DuFresne of New Ipswich, N.H., Kim DuFresne (Adrienne) of Kingston, N.Y., JoEllen DuFresne of Alta Loma, Calif., and Cindy DuFresne Woods (John) of Lexington, Mass. Grandmother of Peter and Taylor DuFresne; John and David Arace; Jearlain Roberts and Dylan DuFresne-Hunt; Shannon and Cailyn Woods; and great-grandmother of Gabriel and Madalyn Arace, and James Arace. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery, with family, at a later date, where Astrid will join her husband at the columbarium. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the DuFresne Family Fund at ALS.org. For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 14, 2019