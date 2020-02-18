|
KINGSTON- Audrey Elaine Simmons, 91, of Kingston, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Feb. 18, 2020 at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus. Audrey was born on Dec,. 7, 1928 (when asked her birth date, she would always say “it’s Pearl Harbor Day”!) in Kingston, N.Y., the third daughter to Cora (Dirlum) Wendland and Joseph Wendland. A graduate of Kingston High School in 1947. She went right into the work force after high school and would often joke that she was a stripper and roller in a local tobacco factory. She worked as seamstress in several local shirt factories. She started a long employment history with Hercules Powder Company retiring in 1994. She married Emil B. Simmons on June 22, 1952. She was a lifelong member of the Reformed Church of the Comforter serving as past president and treasurer of the Wiltwyck Women’s Guild. She was a loving mother to Tammy South of Kingston; loving grandmother to Nicole Albohn and her husband Robert Albohn of Kingston, Martin T. South and his fiancée Josephine Rogenski-Price of Kingston; adoring great-grandmother lovingly referred to as “Gigi” by Tristan and Ivy Albohn. Many cousins, nieces and nephews also survive. Predeceased by her husband Emil (Bummy) Simmons; two sisters, Elsa Rockefeller and Ethel Wendland; loving son-in-law, Martin South; and first cousin and best friend, Vivian Hughes. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. Burial will be private. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to the American Kidney Association, 145 Pinelawn Road, Suite 320N, Suffolk, Melville, N.Y., 11747 or by visiting www.kidneyfund.org. http://www.lastingmemories.com/audrey-elaine-simmons
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 19, 2020