SAUGERTIES- Audrey Gardner, 81, of Meadow Court died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at the Ten Broeck Commons Nursing Home. Born Sept. 22, 1938 she was the daughter of the late William Donald Gardner and Marjorie Herrick Gardner. Audrey’s early education began in the one room school house on Glasco Turnpike. She and her mother, Marjorie, lived with Marjorie’s parents, Charles and Hazel Herrick while her father was serving on hospital ships between South America and European countries during World War II. Audrey continued her education receiving a Master of Music degree from the Unversity of Rochester’s Eastman School of Music. She studied there her first two years, transferring to the New England Conservatory in Boston, MA. For their music therapy program. After her graduation she was a music educator with the Arlington Central Schools in LaGrange for over 25 years. From the age of 14, she was the organist and choir director at churches of several denominations. Living in New Paltz for most of her working career, she was a vocal director and orchestral pianist for the Ninety Miles off Broadway Community Theater. Her greatest interest was her students and raising funds for Poughkeepsie’s Hope for Animals Shelter. Survivors include several cousins and friends. Her Funeral Service will be held privately with the interment in the Chestnut Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John & Lafayette Streets, Saugerties. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/audrey-gardner-1