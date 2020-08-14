1/1
Audrey Gardner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SAUGERTIES- Audrey Gardner, 81, of Meadow Court died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at the Ten Broeck Commons Nursing Home. Born Sept. 22, 1938 she was the daughter of the late William Donald Gardner and Marjorie Herrick Gardner. Audrey’s early education began in the one room school house on Glasco Turnpike. She and her mother, Marjorie, lived with Marjorie’s parents, Charles and Hazel Herrick while her father was serving on hospital ships between South America and European countries during World War II. Audrey continued her education receiving a Master of Music degree from the Unversity of Rochester’s Eastman School of Music. She studied there her first two years, transferring to the New England Conservatory in Boston, MA. For their music therapy program. After her graduation she was a music educator with the Arlington Central Schools in LaGrange for over 25 years. From the age of 14, she was the organist and choir director at churches of several denominations. Living in New Paltz for most of her working career, she was a vocal director and orchestral pianist for the Ninety Miles off Broadway Community Theater. Her greatest interest was her students and raising funds for Poughkeepsie’s Hope for Animals Shelter. Survivors include several cousins and friends. Her Funeral Service will be held privately with the interment in the Chestnut Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John & Lafayette Streets, Saugerties. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/audrey-gardner-1

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved