LAKE KATRINE- Audrey L. Hornbeck, in her 93rd year, passed away at Ten Broeck Center for Rehabilitation & Nursing in Lake Katrine on March 1, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Arthur and Emeline (Greene) Windram. She was married to Don Hornbeck on Oct. 10, 1948 and they enjoyed 67 years of marriage until his passing on Sept. 9, 2016. She was a homemaker and mother and loved spending time with family, especially on the holidays. Audrey and Don, liked to spend vacations in Cape Cod and Maine. Survivors include her son, Bruce (Leslie) of Sawkill; daughter, Barbara of Lake Katrine; and three grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, William and Arthur, and sisters, Gloria and Doris. Friends and relatives will be received at the Henry J. Bruck Funeral Home, 261 Broadway, Kingston, N.Y., on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by her funeral service. Burial to follow in the Hurley Cemetery. Expressions of Sympathy may be left for Audrey’s family at www.henryjbruckfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to National MS Society (Nationalmssociety.org/site/Donation) P.O. Box 4527, New York, N.Y., 10163 r a . http://www.lastingmemories.com/audrey-l-hornbeck
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 4, 2020