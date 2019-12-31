Home

FLORIDA-Audrey Potter, 92 of Stuart, Fla. passed away Dec. 30, 2019. The daughter of the late Theodore and Florence Strasser, she was born on March 22, 1927. On Dec. 2, 1945, she married Basil (Bud) Potter. Bud passed away in 2000. She worked for family owned Potter Brothers Ski Shops for many years. She was predeceased by her parents, Theodore and Florence Strasser, her sister, Nancy Marek, and her grandson Jeffrey Leibowitz. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Marty) Leibowitz of Las Vegas, and sons, Dan (Cheryl) Potter of Kingston, and Jim Potter of Poughkeepsie, and seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren http://www.lastingmemories.com/audrey-potter
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 1, 2020
