KINGSTON-Audrey Rose Haber, 93, of Crane St., Kingston, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at HealthAlliance Hosptial: Broadway Campus. Born Sept. 21, 1927 in Kingston, N.Y., she is the daughter of the late Michael and Marie (Nugent) McGowan. Surviving are her children, Patricia Short and her husband John "Bob", Ellie Bartow and her husband Scott, John "Jackie" Haber and his wife, Sharon, William "Billy" Haber and his wife Cindi, Philip "Phil" Haber (Eileen Scherer) and Michael "Mike" Haber and his wife Kristin; her siblings, Elizabeth Huth, Marguerite Primo and Michael McGowan. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Audrey was predeceased by her husband John Haber, daughter Susan Scherer, brother Phil McGowan and sister Jaqueline Ball. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Ave., Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com
. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral procession will form Friday 9 a.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. at Saint Mary's Church. Burial will follow in Saint Mary's Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or donors@stjude.org Complete obituary to be published at a later date. http://www.lastingmemories.com/audrey-rose-haber