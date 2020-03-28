|
KERHONKSON- Augusta Mae Quick, 93, of Kerhonkson, N.Y., died on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was born on Feb. 7, 1927 in Livingston Manor, N.Y.; the daughter of William and Anna (Hitt) Simpson. Augusta was a loving, caring, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family meant everything to her and she was there for them in so many ways, always supportive and encouraging. She will be sorely missed by them, her friends and all who knew her. Augusta is survived by her son, Gary Quick; her daughter-in-law, Dolores Marie, and her grandchildren; Jeremy (Connie) Quick, Garrett Quick, and Monica Gambino. Her great-grandchildren; Makalah, Isabella, Gage, Johnny, and Alivia. And many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband Jerry, Augusta was predeceased by her sons, Herman and Jerry Jr. Augusta’s family and friends will honor and celebrate her life at a later date to be announced. Arrangements entrusted to Humiston Funeral Home, Kerhonkson. http://www.lastingmemories.com/augusta-mae-quick
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 29, 2020