Home

POWERED BY

Services
H B Humiston Funeral Home
30 42Nd St
Kerhonkson, NY 12446
(845) 626-3331
Resources
More Obituaries for Augusta Quick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Augusta Mae Quick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Augusta Mae Quick Obituary
KERHONKSON- Augusta Mae Quick, 93, of Kerhonkson, N.Y., died on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was born on Feb. 7, 1927 in Livingston Manor, N.Y.; the daughter of William and Anna (Hitt) Simpson. Augusta was a loving, caring, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family meant everything to her and she was there for them in so many ways, always supportive and encouraging. She will be sorely missed by them, her friends and all who knew her. Augusta is survived by her son, Gary Quick; her daughter-in-law, Dolores Marie, and her grandchildren; Jeremy (Connie) Quick, Garrett Quick, and Monica Gambino. Her great-grandchildren; Makalah, Isabella, Gage, Johnny, and Alivia. And many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband Jerry, Augusta was predeceased by her sons, Herman and Jerry Jr. Augusta’s family and friends will honor and celebrate her life at a later date to be announced. Arrangements entrusted to Humiston Funeral Home, Kerhonkson. http://www.lastingmemories.com/augusta-mae-quick
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Augusta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -