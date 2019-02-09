Home

Services
Lasher Funeral Home Inc
100 Tinker St
Woodstock, NY 12498
(845) 679-7381
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lasher Funeral Home Inc
100 Tinker St
Woodstock, NY 12498
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lasher Funeral Home Inc
100 Tinker St
Woodstock, NY 12498
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Olivebridge United Methodist Church
Route 213
B. Elizabeth Cady


1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
B. Elizabeth Cady Obituary
B. Elizabeth Cady, OLIVEBRIDGE- B. Elizabeth Cady, 99, passed away peacefully at her home Feb. 7, 2019. Born June 17, 1919 in Brooklyn, the daughter of the late Chester Arthur and Mabel Stewart Snyder and resided in the area for many years. Mrs Cady was a member of the Olivebridge United Methodist Church and served as the organist as well as the organists at the Samsonville United Methodist Church. She was an accomplished seamstress and quilter and was known for her baking by her friends and neighbors. She was predeceased by her husband, Rev. Merton S. Cady, Dec. 11, 1975. She was also predeceased by her children, John Stephen Cady and Nancy Jean Cady, and a sister, Jane Scofield. Surviving are her daughters, Mary Cady Thickens and her husband Richard E. of Mequon, Wiss., Ruth Anne Muller and her husband John of West Shokan and Elizabeth Davis and her husband Larry of Yonkers, grandchildren, Richard Cady Thickens and his wife Jennifer, Laura Koehn Thurow and her husband Jason and Kelly Elizabeth Isenor and her husband Nathan, great grandchildren, Lizzy, Alexandra, Sawyer and Logan Thickens and Bennett Isenor. Friends will be received Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Lasher Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Tinker St., Woodstock. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the Olivebridge United Methodist Church, Route 213, Burial in Tongore Cemetery will be in the Spring. Contributions may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice, 400 Aaron Court, Kingston, 12401, the Olivebridge or Samsonville United Methodist Church.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 10, 2019
